Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

We have a 2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Rockford near Harrison and Alpine. The apartment has 3 levels! It has 1.5 baths and very clean and spacious. There is plenty of off street parking. We are asking $750 a month plus deposit. Heat is included and we pay water ,garbage,sewer. There is a $25 application fee.We do accept Sec 8 at this property. Please call Brian 815 298-4059 or Ray 779-770-9474