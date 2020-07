Amenities

patio / balcony garage some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One Bedroom near Forest Hills Country Club - Property Id: 214192



Newer Carpet & Flooring! Newer Kitchen Cabinets! New Windows! Much More!



Spacious 700 Square feet, 2nd floor with balcony. Plenty of closets.



The heat is electric baseboard heat and is controlled by a thermostat in each room. There is on-site coin laundry and reserved parking in the parking lot. Optional garage spaces are available. The apartment is in the Harlem School District and is located near Forest Hills Country Club.



Tenant pays electric/heat. Landlord pays water, sewer & rubbish removal. Monthly income must be at least 3.5 times the monthly rent.

Note: there is a $10 per occupant water/sewer fee.



A credit report and background checks are required.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



TurboTenant Link: thttp://turbo.rent/s/214192p

Property #214192



This property is broker owned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3036-la-salle-ave-rockford-il/214192

Property Id 214192



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5954277)