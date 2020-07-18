Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockford
Find more places like 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockford, IL
/
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1
1901 Auburn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1901 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103
North End Square
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We have a nice 2 bedroom with heat included for rent. We do accept Sec 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have any available units?
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockford, IL
.
How much is rent in Rockford, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rockford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have?
Some of 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockford
.
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 offer parking?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr
Rockford, IL 61103
Similar Pages
Rockford 2 Bedrooms
Rockford 3 Bedrooms
Rockford Apartments with Balconies
Rockford Apartments with Garages
Rockford Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Madison, WI
Aurora, IL
Elgin, IL
St. Charles, IL
Fitchburg, WI
DeKalb, IL
Oswego, IL
Algonquin, IL
Hoffman Estates, IL
Crystal Lake, IL
North Aurora, IL
South Elgin, IL
Geneva, IL
Yorkville, IL
West Dundee, IL
Verona, WI
Delavan, WI
Lake Geneva, WI
Lakemoor, IL
Carpentersville, IL
Beloit, WI
Edgerton, WI
Janesville, WI
Bartlett, IL
Sycamore, IL
McHenry, IL
Dixon, IL
Batavia, IL
Woodstock, IL
Pingree Grove, IL
Lake in the Hills, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
Aurora University
Edgewood College
Herzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College