Rockford, IL
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1

1901 Auburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103
North End Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
We have a nice 2 bedroom with heat included for rent. We do accept Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 have?
Some of 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Auburn Street #31 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockford.
