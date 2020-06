Amenities

We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit. If would like to set up a showing you can contact Brian 815-298-4059 or Ray 779-770-9474