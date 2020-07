Amenities

3 BR/2 Bath home - This home has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home close to Augustana and Alleman! Laundry/mud room off the kitchen. All brand new stainless steel appliances included. This home will go fast! Please contact Jeanie for a showing of this lovely home 309-558-8078.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527390)