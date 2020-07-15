All apartments in Rochelle
Find more places like 833 n buena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochelle, IL
/
833 n buena
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

833 n buena

833 N · (773) 255-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

833 N, Rochelle, IL 61068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
1bed/1bath Buena Park high rise - Property Id: 210100

This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops. Our apartments feature radiant heated hardwood flooring, air conditioning, and modern kitchens with mounted microwaves and dishwashers. The building offers parking, fitness, patio seating outside for grilling, and laundry. Be sure you take advantage of unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210100
Property Id 210100

(RLNE5872471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 n buena have any available units?
833 n buena has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 n buena have?
Some of 833 n buena's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 n buena currently offering any rent specials?
833 n buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 n buena pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 n buena is pet friendly.
Does 833 n buena offer parking?
Yes, 833 n buena offers parking.
Does 833 n buena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 n buena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 n buena have a pool?
No, 833 n buena does not have a pool.
Does 833 n buena have accessible units?
No, 833 n buena does not have accessible units.
Does 833 n buena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 n buena has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 n buena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 833 n buena has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 833 n buena?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aurora, ILJoliet, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILDeKalb, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILCrystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILNorth Aurora, IL
West Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILDelavan, WICarpentersville, ILBoulder Hill, ILSycamore, ILLoves Park, ILRoscoe, ILHampshire, IL
Huntley, ILPingree Grove, ILBeloit, WIMontgomery, ILWoodstock, ILLake in the Hills, ILJanesville, WIMorris, ILBartlett, ILMcHenry, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityUniversity of St Francis
Judson University
Northern Illinois University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity