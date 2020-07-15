833 n buena

Amenities

This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops. Our apartments feature radiant heated hardwood flooring, air conditioning, and modern kitchens with mounted microwaves and dishwashers. The building offers parking, fitness, patio seating outside for grilling, and laundry. Be sure you take advantage of unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline!

