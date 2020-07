Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

14110 S Atlantic Ave. features newly-rehabbed apartments in Riverdale! The property offers off-street parking, and apartments may feature hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, and free heat. Residents live within walking distance to Prairie Park, Family Dollar, Fairway Finer Foods, CVS, and several schools. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via ME Metra Electric at the Ivanhoe stop! Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule a showing!