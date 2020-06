Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill. Tenant responsible for electric bill, with the ability to control heating thermostat. Be the first to move into this new unit

12 unit multi-family apartment building