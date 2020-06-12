All apartments in River Forest
Location

1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL 60305

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.5 Ba Townhouse in River Forest Features Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Maple Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops, Finished Basement with Washer and Dryer and Storage Space, 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Plenty of Closet Space, Newly Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Decorator Fixtures, Outdoor Patio and Front Yard. Located Near Both Concordia University and Dominican University, River Forest Public Transportation, Schools, and Parks, Shopping, and Entertainment Just Minutes Away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have any available units?
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have?
Some of 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Forest.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E offer parking?
No, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have a pool?
No, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have accessible units?
No, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E has units with air conditioning.
