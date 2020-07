Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking putting green e-payments bbq/grill garage lobby accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving

Park Towers Apartment Homes offers one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL. Apartments include air conditioning, a private balcony, and a dishwasher. The community features on-site laundry facilities, grilling station, and a concierge. Enjoy the convenience of an elevator and garage parking is available. You can pay your rent online, and we offer on-site maintenance and on-site management to our residents. Dogs and cats are welcome to our community, as well. Our location, near a Metra station and major expressways, makes it easy to get to Chicago or around the Richton Park area.