Richton Park, IL
22443 Franklin Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

22443 Franklin Drive

22443 Franklin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL 60471

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22443 Franklin Drive have any available units?
22443 Franklin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richton Park, IL.
How much is rent in Richton Park, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richton Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 22443 Franklin Drive have?
Some of 22443 Franklin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22443 Franklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22443 Franklin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22443 Franklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22443 Franklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richton Park.
Does 22443 Franklin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22443 Franklin Drive does offer parking.
Does 22443 Franklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22443 Franklin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22443 Franklin Drive have a pool?
No, 22443 Franklin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22443 Franklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 22443 Franklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22443 Franklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22443 Franklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
