Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Come and see this beautiful condo, Stainless appliances, granite counter tops ceramic tile floors. assigned parking also included. Also this condo has a nice pool to enjoy in the summer, patio over looking pool. $30 credit & background check per adult. Only bill is your electric. Come see today!! Max one pet