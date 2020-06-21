All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 13913 Cambridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IL
/
13913 Cambridge Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

13913 Cambridge Circle

13913 Cambridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL 60544

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting. All Appliances Included! 1st Floor Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer. Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling & Private Full Bath with Jetted Tub. Great Location! Small pet (cat or dog) allowed with non refundable $250 fee. Credit & Background check for all applicants 18 and over. Close to Shopping, Schools & Easy I-55 Access! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have any available units?
13913 Cambridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IL.
What amenities does 13913 Cambridge Circle have?
Some of 13913 Cambridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13913 Cambridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13913 Cambridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13913 Cambridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13913 Cambridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13913 Cambridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13913 Cambridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have a pool?
No, 13913 Cambridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 13913 Cambridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13913 Cambridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13913 Cambridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13913 Cambridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St
Plainfield, IL 60585

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Accessible ApartmentsPlainfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Plainfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College