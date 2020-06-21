13913 Cambridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting. All Appliances Included! 1st Floor Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer. Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling & Private Full Bath with Jetted Tub. Great Location! Small pet (cat or dog) allowed with non refundable $250 fee. Credit & Background check for all applicants 18 and over. Close to Shopping, Schools & Easy I-55 Access! Available immediately.