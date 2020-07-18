All apartments in Plainfield
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:39 AM

11364 Preakness Drive

11364 South Preakness Drive · (708) 426-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11364 South Preakness Drive, Plainfield, IL 60585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,525

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home with a large living room and dining room! Kitchen with pantry, ceramic tile, lots of cabinets and open to family room! Family room has FIREPLACE! 4 Bedrooms plus HUGE LOFT! Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet! Basement and beautiful back yard! Close to schools and supermarket.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11364 Preakness Drive have any available units?
11364 Preakness Drive has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11364 Preakness Drive have?
Some of 11364 Preakness Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11364 Preakness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11364 Preakness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11364 Preakness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11364 Preakness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive offer parking?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive have a pool?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive have accessible units?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11364 Preakness Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11364 Preakness Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11364 Preakness Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

