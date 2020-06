Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances. Nice sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Laundry in unit. Rent includes use of Cambridge Lakes Clubhouse facility as well as basic cable and water.

