Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1302 Sycamore Street

1302 Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Sycamore St, Peru, IL 61354

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1302 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peru, IL.
Is 1302 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peru.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Sycamore Street does offer parking.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
