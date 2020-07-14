Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs. Our homes also offer fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans so you can begin entertaining as soon as your boxes are unpacked!



Ample storage space with large spacious closets and garages* are just a few things you can look forward to when you call Madison Bluff home. We also have a conveniently located on-site clothing care center, 24-hour maintenance, complimentary off-street parking and lovely courtyard views.



You won’t have to look far to find fun at Madison Bluff, we host monthly social events for you to get to know your neighbors. Plus since we are conveniently located near public transportation getting to downtown Peoria or Bradley University has never been easier. Explore downtown to find delicious new restaurants, popular shops