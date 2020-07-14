All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, IL
Madison Bluff Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Madison Bluff Apartments

2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr · (865) 324-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Peoria
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL 61604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit MLK12 · Avail. Jul 16

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit MLK04 · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit MLK15 · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Bluff Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs. Our homes also offer fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans so you can begin entertaining as soon as your boxes are unpacked!

Ample storage space with large spacious closets and garages* are just a few things you can look forward to when you call Madison Bluff home. We also have a conveniently located on-site clothing care center, 24-hour maintenance, complimentary off-street parking and lovely courtyard views.

You won’t have to look far to find fun at Madison Bluff, we host monthly social events for you to get to know your neighbors. Plus since we are conveniently located near public transportation getting to downtown Peoria or Bradley University has never been easier. Explore downtown to find delicious new restaurants, popular shops

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per adult applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street resident and guest parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Bluff Apartments have any available units?
Madison Bluff Apartments has 3 units available starting at $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Bluff Apartments have?
Some of Madison Bluff Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Bluff Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Bluff Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Bluff Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Madison Bluff Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does Madison Bluff Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Madison Bluff Apartments offers parking.
Does Madison Bluff Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Bluff Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Bluff Apartments have a pool?
No, Madison Bluff Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Madison Bluff Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Bluff Apartments has accessible units.
Does Madison Bluff Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Madison Bluff Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
