Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Golfview Apartments

2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr · (248) 266-9942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL 61604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312-2331 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 207-2317 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 112-2317 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208-2317 · Avail. now

$650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Golfview Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.

Your new home at Golfview Apartments comes with refreshed interior finishes to include new countertops and cabinetry, hardwood-like flooring*, 2-tone beige paint, plush carpeting, and so much more. You’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips with complimentary off-street parking, on-site clothing care center, oversized closets for extra storage, courtyard views, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Our convenient location brings you close enough to Downtown Peoria to be near all the fun and exciting things, without living in the busy city. Spend the day walking the Peoria Lake Riverfront, get lost at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, or catch a sporting event or concert at the Peoria Civic Center. Going on vacation is easy when the Greater Peoria Airport is

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 application fee per adult occupant
Deposit: 0
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off Street parking. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Golfview Apartments have any available units?
Golfview Apartments has 4 units available starting at $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Golfview Apartments have?
Some of Golfview Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Golfview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Golfview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Golfview Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Golfview Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does Golfview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Golfview Apartments offers parking.
Does Golfview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Golfview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Golfview Apartments have a pool?
No, Golfview Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Golfview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Golfview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Golfview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Golfview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
