Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.



Your new home at Golfview Apartments comes with refreshed interior finishes to include new countertops and cabinetry, hardwood-like flooring*, 2-tone beige paint, plush carpeting, and so much more. You’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips with complimentary off-street parking, on-site clothing care center, oversized closets for extra storage, courtyard views, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Our convenient location brings you close enough to Downtown Peoria to be near all the fun and exciting things, without living in the busy city. Spend the day walking the Peoria Lake Riverfront, get lost at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, or catch a sporting event or concert at the Peoria Civic Center. Going on vacation is easy when the Greater Peoria Airport is