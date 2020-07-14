Amenities
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL. Dunlap Falls Apartments are tucked away in the heart of Peoria for serene living, while being conveniently located near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, Home Depot, and many fine dining restaurants. Best yet, Dunlap Falls is located in the Dunlap School District! Dunlap Falls offers unparalleled customer service, a friendly, welcoming staff, and an excellent maintenance team whom offer 24 emergency support. Dunlap Falls Apartments is the place to call home!