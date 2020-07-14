All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Dunlap Falls

6900 N Summershade Cir · (309) 857-7164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL 61615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6720-H · Avail. Sep 5

$1,085

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6730-T · Avail. Aug 12

$1,260

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dunlap Falls.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
community garden
concierge
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL. Dunlap Falls Apartments are tucked away in the heart of Peoria for serene living, while being conveniently located near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, Home Depot, and many fine dining restaurants. Best yet, Dunlap Falls is located in the Dunlap School District! Dunlap Falls offers unparalleled customer service, a friendly, welcoming staff, and an excellent maintenance team whom offer 24 emergency support. Dunlap Falls Apartments is the place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200 - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Some breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dunlap Falls have any available units?
Dunlap Falls has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Dunlap Falls have?
Some of Dunlap Falls's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dunlap Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Dunlap Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dunlap Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunlap Falls is pet friendly.
Does Dunlap Falls offer parking?
Yes, Dunlap Falls offers parking.
Does Dunlap Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dunlap Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunlap Falls have a pool?
Yes, Dunlap Falls has a pool.
Does Dunlap Falls have accessible units?
Yes, Dunlap Falls has accessible units.
Does Dunlap Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dunlap Falls has units with dishwashers.
