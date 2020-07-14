All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Apartments at Grand Prairie

5400 W Sienna Lane · (309) 216-6593
Rent Special
Look and Lease the same day to waive your admin fees! Ask us about our exclusive updated rates. Restrictions apply.
Location

5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL 61528

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6303 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments at Grand Prairie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
internet access
pool table
Welcome to Apartments at Grand Prairie, Peoria’s modern apartment community. Nestled in one of the best locations, our apartments in Peoria, IL put you close to all the fine dining, shopping, and entertainment you need, and more!

Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer great design and amenities. These include open-space kitchens and living areas, private balconies, walk-in closets, master-bedrooms, and more. The kitchens are fully-equipped and the full-size washers and dryers are a given in all our homes. Our grounds are also home to a series of thoughtful amenities, including a serene swimming pool with sundeck, a grilling area with outdoor seating, a fitness center, a media lounge, and a business center. Plus, practical things such as covered parking, remote access garages, corporate leases or flexible lease terms are also part of the Grand Prairie lifestyle. Add our wonderful location just steps away from The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and it's over 75 general and specialty

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartments at Grand Prairie have any available units?
Apartments at Grand Prairie has 3 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Apartments at Grand Prairie have?
Some of Apartments at Grand Prairie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments at Grand Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments at Grand Prairie is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease the same day to waive your admin fees! Ask us about our exclusive updated rates. Restrictions apply.
Is Apartments at Grand Prairie pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments at Grand Prairie is pet friendly.
Does Apartments at Grand Prairie offer parking?
Yes, Apartments at Grand Prairie offers parking.
Does Apartments at Grand Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments at Grand Prairie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments at Grand Prairie have a pool?
Yes, Apartments at Grand Prairie has a pool.
Does Apartments at Grand Prairie have accessible units?
No, Apartments at Grand Prairie does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments at Grand Prairie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments at Grand Prairie has units with dishwashers.
