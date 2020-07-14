Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar internet access pool table

Welcome to Apartments at Grand Prairie, Peoria’s modern apartment community. Nestled in one of the best locations, our apartments in Peoria, IL put you close to all the fine dining, shopping, and entertainment you need, and more!



Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer great design and amenities. These include open-space kitchens and living areas, private balconies, walk-in closets, master-bedrooms, and more. The kitchens are fully-equipped and the full-size washers and dryers are a given in all our homes. Our grounds are also home to a series of thoughtful amenities, including a serene swimming pool with sundeck, a grilling area with outdoor seating, a fitness center, a media lounge, and a business center. Plus, practical things such as covered parking, remote access garages, corporate leases or flexible lease terms are also part of the Grand Prairie lifestyle. Add our wonderful location just steps away from The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and it's over 75 general and specialty