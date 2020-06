Amenities

pet friendly playground media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground media room

A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground. However, for those times when you need the city life, it's only a short drive or bike ride to upscale shopping at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie, Carmike 18 Movie Theater, and countless great restaurants and eateries.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.