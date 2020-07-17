All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

509 W Maywood

509 West Maywood Avenue · (309) 276-0688
Location

509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL 61604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 509 W Maywood · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet!

Amenities

- Two Stall Garage
- Fire Place
- Washer & Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Partially Fenced Backyard
- Private Master Suite

Please call or text us for more information at 309-276-0688

309 Property Management
Steve Caldwell/ Managing Broker
6517 N. Sheridan Peoria, IL. 61614
309-276-0688

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

