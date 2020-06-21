2009 W Harper Terrace

Amenities
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74. This home features all kitchen appliances, washer + dryer, and a one-stall detached garage!
Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing!
309 Property Management
www.309Property.com
Call: 309-276-0688
Text: 203-580-6759
Amenities: Washer/Dryer Included
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed - Pet deposit, pet rent, and restrictions apply!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5834401)