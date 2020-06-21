All apartments in Peoria
2009 W Harper Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2009 W Harper Terrace

2009 West Harper Terrace · (309) 276-0688
Location

2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL 61604
Hamilton Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 W Harper Terrace · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74. This home features all kitchen appliances, washer + dryer, and a one-stall detached garage!

Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing!

309 Property Management
www.309Property.com
Call: 309-276-0688
Text: 203-580-6759

Amenities: Washer/Dryer Included

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed - Pet deposit, pet rent, and restrictions apply!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 W Harper Terrace have any available units?
2009 W Harper Terrace has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 W Harper Terrace have?
Some of 2009 W Harper Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 W Harper Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2009 W Harper Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 W Harper Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 W Harper Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2009 W Harper Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2009 W Harper Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2009 W Harper Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 W Harper Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 W Harper Terrace have a pool?
No, 2009 W Harper Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2009 W Harper Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2009 W Harper Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 W Harper Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 W Harper Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
