1807 PRAIRIE Court
Find more places like
1807 PRAIRIE Court.
Last updated July 18 2020
1 of 13
1807 PRAIRIE Court
1807 West Prairie Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1807 West Prairie Court, Peoria, IL 61525
Northtrail Meadows
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have any available units?
1807 PRAIRIE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, IL
.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
Is 1807 PRAIRIE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1807 PRAIRIE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 PRAIRIE Court pet-friendly?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court offer parking?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not offer parking.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have a pool?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not have a pool.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have accessible units?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 PRAIRIE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 PRAIRIE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
