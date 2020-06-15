All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, IL
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 N Scott's Trail

11707 North Scotts Trail · (309) 808-2125
Location

11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL 61525
Northbrook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11707 N Scott's Trail · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2093 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace. The home has formal living and dining rooms. The large privacy fenced backyard includes wood deck that overlooks the park-like yard, with privacy fence. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bath and stunning views of the sunset. The finished walkout basement includes additional den, rec room and full bath. Recent updates include: New paint, vinyl siding and insulation 2014 baths 2016 kitchen 2011. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Ask about extended lease discounts!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3686687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11707 N Scott's Trail have any available units?
11707 N Scott's Trail has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11707 N Scott's Trail have?
Some of 11707 N Scott's Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11707 N Scott's Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11707 N Scott's Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11707 N Scott's Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11707 N Scott's Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11707 N Scott's Trail offer parking?
No, 11707 N Scott's Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11707 N Scott's Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11707 N Scott's Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11707 N Scott's Trail have a pool?
No, 11707 N Scott's Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11707 N Scott's Trail have accessible units?
No, 11707 N Scott's Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11707 N Scott's Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11707 N Scott's Trail has units with dishwashers.
