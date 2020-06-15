11707 N Scott's Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace. The home has formal living and dining rooms. The large privacy fenced backyard includes wood deck that overlooks the park-like yard, with privacy fence. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bath and stunning views of the sunset. The finished walkout basement includes additional den, rec room and full bath. Recent updates include: New paint, vinyl siding and insulation 2014 baths 2016 kitchen 2011. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Ask about extended lease discounts!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3686687)