All apartments in Paw Paw
Find more places like 616.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paw Paw, IL
/
616
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:41 AM

616

616 Chicago Road · (773) 663-1571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

616 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, IL 61353

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, tastefully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in hot Fulton Market! This end unit faces south and features floor to ceiling windows providing natural light. Timber loft w/ 13' ceilings. Recently updated kitchen w/ large granite island, and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Large living room/dining combo with plenty of space for dining table, gas fireplace. Large balcony w/ city views. Rent includes water, trash, basic cable, and hi-speed internet. 1 heated garage parking space also included. Prime A++ location which is steps away from Fulton Market, Randolph St restaurant row, East Bank Club, Loop, grocery stores, El, Metra, expressways and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 have any available units?
616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paw Paw, IL.
What amenities does 616 have?
Some of 616's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 currently offering any rent specials?
616 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 pet-friendly?
No, 616 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paw Paw.
Does 616 offer parking?
Yes, 616 does offer parking.
Does 616 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 have a pool?
No, 616 does not have a pool.
Does 616 have accessible units?
No, 616 does not have accessible units.
Does 616 have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 616?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aurora, ILJoliet, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILDeKalb, ILOswego, ILPlainfield, IL
North Aurora, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILBoulder Hill, ILLake in the Hills, ILRoscoe, IL
Sycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMontgomery, ILMorris, ILHampshire, ILLoves Park, ILHuntley, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityUniversity of St Francis
Judson University
Northern Illinois University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity