Beautiful 2bdrm 2bath available at the corner of Van Buren & Franklin streets, straddling the Loop, West Loop, and South Loop/Printers Row. Unit is 3303 which is the premier southeast-facing unit where your living room, kitchen, and 1bdrm have a magnificent, unobstructed view of Lake Michigan, and 1bdrm has a view facing south. Unit has hardwood floors, 1bdrm with a separate full bath, and another bdrm with an in-room master bath incl. a bath tub. Unit balcony faces south, with an unobstructed view westward for sunsets, and is big enough to have chairs, a small table, and a grill, if desired. In-unit washer/dryer were just replaced one month ago with brand new, top-of-the-line Samsung machines. Building has 24/7 front-desk security, M-F on-premise management office, package room, and dry cleaner. In the lobby is a fantastic little market (South Loop Market) which has an extensive food and alcohol selection and perfect for when the weather is cold - you do not need to go outside to access the market. Outside, you've got a dog park across the street, and two additional parks on the block. One block to blue, purple, brown, pink, and orange lines. Two blocks to the 290 / 90 / 94 freeway onramps. Extremely convenient for walking, driving, or taking the train! Nearby groceries include Whole Foods, Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Target. Unit comes with a covered parking spot. Move-in date is negotiable. Dogs & cats are both welcome.