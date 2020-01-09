All apartments in Paw Paw
Paw Paw, IL
235
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

235

235 Chicago Road · (773) 663-1571
Location

235 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, IL 61353

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
Beautiful 2bdrm 2bath available at the corner of Van Buren & Franklin streets, straddling the Loop, West Loop, and South Loop/Printers Row. Unit is 3303 which is the premier southeast-facing unit where your living room, kitchen, and 1bdrm have a magnificent, unobstructed view of Lake Michigan, and 1bdrm has a view facing south. Unit has hardwood floors, 1bdrm with a separate full bath, and another bdrm with an in-room master bath incl. a bath tub. Unit balcony faces south, with an unobstructed view westward for sunsets, and is big enough to have chairs, a small table, and a grill, if desired. In-unit washer/dryer were just replaced one month ago with brand new, top-of-the-line Samsung machines. Building has 24/7 front-desk security, M-F on-premise management office, package room, and dry cleaner. In the lobby is a fantastic little market (South Loop Market) which has an extensive food and alcohol selection and perfect for when the weather is cold - you do not need to go outside to access the market. Outside, you've got a dog park across the street, and two additional parks on the block. One block to blue, purple, brown, pink, and orange lines. Two blocks to the 290 / 90 / 94 freeway onramps. Extremely convenient for walking, driving, or taking the train! Nearby groceries include Whole Foods, Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Target. Unit comes with a covered parking spot. Move-in date is negotiable. Dogs & cats are both welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 have any available units?
235 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paw Paw, IL.
What amenities does 235 have?
Some of 235's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 currently offering any rent specials?
235 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 is pet friendly.
Does 235 offer parking?
Yes, 235 does offer parking.
Does 235 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 have a pool?
No, 235 does not have a pool.
Does 235 have accessible units?
Yes, 235 has accessible units.
Does 235 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 has units with air conditioning.
