800 North Hamlin Avenue.

Amenities
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area. Rent includes 1 outdoor parking space, storage locker, baseboard heat and water. Full kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Coin-operated washer and dryer in building. Req: 2-year lease with $40 credit check, score of 700+, no co-signors. 2 person max. No Pets. Showings only M-F; 8am-6pm. 2 occupant maximum; Agent owner interest.