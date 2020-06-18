All apartments in Park Ridge
800 North Hamlin Avenue.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:51 PM

800 North Hamlin Avenue

800 North Hamlin Avenue · (847) 975-2199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area. Rent includes 1 outdoor parking space, storage locker, baseboard heat and water. Full kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Coin-operated washer and dryer in building. Req: 2-year lease with $40 credit check, score of 700+, no co-signors. 2 person max. No Pets. Showings only M-F; 8am-6pm. 2 occupant maximum; Agent owner interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have any available units?
800 North Hamlin Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have?
Some of 800 North Hamlin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 North Hamlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 North Hamlin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North Hamlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 North Hamlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 North Hamlin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 North Hamlin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 North Hamlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 North Hamlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 North Hamlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 North Hamlin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 North Hamlin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

