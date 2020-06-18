All apartments in Park Ridge
215 Lake
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

215 Lake

215 Lake Avenue · (312) 869-9652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Lake Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
lobby
BUILDING DETAILS: Eco-friendly LEED Certification, Sound-engineered glass, Indoor-outdoor pool + Skyline Sundeck, Top-floor Sky Lounge with fitness center, media and billiards rooms, Lobby Lounge + 24-hour doorman, 5th-floor Eco Terrace, Dog Spa + tree-lined dog walk, Baroo Pet Concierge services APARTMENT FINISHES: 215 city views, Exposed concrete ceilings, Stainless steel appliances, Matte gray + white cabinetry, Dark wood-grained flooring, White subway tile, & USB charging station

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Lake have any available units?
215 Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park Ridge, IL.
What amenities does 215 Lake have?
Some of 215 Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Lake currently offering any rent specials?
215 Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Lake is pet friendly.
Does 215 Lake offer parking?
No, 215 Lake does not offer parking.
Does 215 Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Lake have a pool?
Yes, 215 Lake has a pool.
Does 215 Lake have accessible units?
No, 215 Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Lake has units with air conditioning.
