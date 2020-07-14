Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2 S Greenwood.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
internet access
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S. Greenwood to meld vintage and modern styles. The in-unit washer & dryer, stainless and granite finishes, and designer light fixtures provide the modern touches, while the balcony or terrace options allow you to enjoy the surrounding vintage architecture.\n\nResiding in Park Ridge means you're close enough to Chicago to be convenient, while just far enough away to explore local neighborhood gems.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.
