All apartments in Park Ridge
Find more places like 2 S Greenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Park Ridge, IL
/
2 S Greenwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

2 S Greenwood

2 South Greenwood Avenue · (847) 865-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Park Ridge
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 bed/2 bath-1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2 S Greenwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
internet access
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S. Greenwood to meld vintage and modern styles. The in-unit washer & dryer, stainless and granite finishes, and designer light fixtures provide the modern touches, while the balcony or terrace options allow you to enjoy the surrounding vintage architecture.\n\nResiding in Park Ridge means you're close enough to Chicago to be convenient, while just far enough away to explore local neighborhood gems.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 S Greenwood have any available units?
2 S Greenwood offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,475 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does 2 S Greenwood have?
Some of 2 S Greenwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 S Greenwood currently offering any rent specials?
2 S Greenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 S Greenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 S Greenwood is pet friendly.
Does 2 S Greenwood offer parking?
Yes, 2 S Greenwood offers parking.
Does 2 S Greenwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 S Greenwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 S Greenwood have a pool?
No, 2 S Greenwood does not have a pool.
Does 2 S Greenwood have accessible units?
No, 2 S Greenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2 S Greenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 S Greenwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 S Greenwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 S Greenwood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 S Greenwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave
Park Ridge, IL 60068

Similar Pages

Park Ridge 1 BedroomsPark Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Park Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPark Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Park Ridge Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, IL
Berwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity