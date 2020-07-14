Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed parking internet access

A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.



Across from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S. Greenwood to meld vintage and modern styles. The in-unit washer & dryer, stainless and granite finishes, and designer light fixtures provide the modern touches, while the balcony or terrace options allow you to enjoy the surrounding vintage architecture.



Residing in Park Ridge means you're close enough to Chicago to be convenient, while just far enough away to explore local neighborhood gems.