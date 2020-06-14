170 North Northwest Highway

Amenities
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building. This 2 Bedroom plus D/2 bath unit has laminate floors in Living Room/Kitchen/Den & Hall. Open Kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, SS appliance, granite counters, large dining island. Master bedroom/bath w/whirlpool tub & walk in closet, 2nd bath has walk-in shower. Fireplace, In unit laundry room & 2 balconies. Heat, gas,water & cable included. 2 car heated tandem garage parking. Freshly painted. 2 year lease preferred.