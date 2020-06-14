All apartments in Park Ridge
170 North Northwest Highway
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:58 PM

170 North Northwest Highway

170 North Northwest Highway · (630) 327-1712
Location

170 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building. This 2 Bedroom plus D/2 bath unit has laminate floors in Living Room/Kitchen/Den & Hall. Open Kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, SS appliance, granite counters, large dining island. Master bedroom/bath w/whirlpool tub & walk in closet, 2nd bath has walk-in shower. Fireplace, In unit laundry room & 2 balconies. Heat, gas,water & cable included. 2 car heated tandem garage parking. Freshly painted. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 North Northwest Highway have any available units?
170 North Northwest Highway has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 North Northwest Highway have?
Some of 170 North Northwest Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 North Northwest Highway currently offering any rent specials?
170 North Northwest Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 North Northwest Highway pet-friendly?
No, 170 North Northwest Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway offer parking?
Yes, 170 North Northwest Highway does offer parking.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 North Northwest Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway have a pool?
Yes, 170 North Northwest Highway has a pool.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway have accessible units?
No, 170 North Northwest Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 North Northwest Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 North Northwest Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 North Northwest Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
