555 W MADISON, #, , IL ()

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access valet service

Stunning Two Bedroom in West Loop at Presidential Towers

Presidential Towers in Chicago, IL offers studio, convertible, one and two bedroom apartments ranging in size from 471 to 1,101 square feet. Each spacious floor plan features inviting kitchens, generous closet space, marble vanities, captivating city views, as well as central heat and air. Select apartments have recently been renovated and feature wood inspired floors, dark cabinetry and clean steel appliances in the kitchen and updated bathrooms. Community Amenities: Take a look at the new FFC Health Club, Direct 24- Hour access to Walmart Neighborhood Market, Convenient Downtown Location, Full-Time Concierge Service, Close Proximity to Metra, CTA, I90/94, I55 and I290, 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Service, Direct-Access Garage Parking Available, Large Pets Accepted, 24-hour Door Attendant, Dry Cleaning and Valet Package Service, Free WiFi in Cyber Center and Lounge Areas, Childrens Play Area, Guest Suites, Bicycle and Additional Personal Storage, Sundeck, Barbeque and Picnic Area, Waterton Passport Card Program, Zip Cars and Convenient Car Rental, Interior Access to On-Site Restaurants, ATM, DVD Rentals, 24-hour Card-based Laundry Room. Apartment Amenities: Stunning City Views, Newly Remodeled Residences, Spacious Floorplans, Generous Closet Space, Central Heat and Air, High-speed Internet Access Available, Digital Cable and HDTV Packages Available, Chef Caliber Kitchens, Oak Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Appliances, Breakfast Bars, Wood Inspired Flooring, Cultured Marble Vanities, Decorator Light, Window Treatments Throughout, Washer/Dryers Included. Two Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $2410 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*