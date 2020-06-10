All apartments in Palos Hills
10038 South ROBERTS Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

10038 South ROBERTS Road

10038 South Roberts Road · (815) 553-2406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465
Palos Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath * Open Floor Plan That Leads Into A Spacious Kitchen With Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Ceramic Tile * Main Level Wood Laminate Flooring * Large Sliding Door Leads Into Private Patio & Yard * Spacious, Master BR With Huge Walk In Master Closet * Master Full Bath With Jacuzzi Tub, Ceramic Flooring * 2nd Floor Laundry Room * 2 Car Attached Garage * This One Is A Must See!! Conveniently Located Near All Expressways and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have any available units?
10038 South ROBERTS Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have?
Some of 10038 South ROBERTS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10038 South ROBERTS Road currently offering any rent specials?
10038 South ROBERTS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10038 South ROBERTS Road pet-friendly?
No, 10038 South ROBERTS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Hills.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road offer parking?
Yes, 10038 South ROBERTS Road does offer parking.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10038 South ROBERTS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have a pool?
No, 10038 South ROBERTS Road does not have a pool.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have accessible units?
No, 10038 South ROBERTS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10038 South ROBERTS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10038 South ROBERTS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10038 South ROBERTS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
