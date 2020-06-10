10038 South ROBERTS Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath * Open Floor Plan That Leads Into A Spacious Kitchen With Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Ceramic Tile * Main Level Wood Laminate Flooring * Large Sliding Door Leads Into Private Patio & Yard * Spacious, Master BR With Huge Walk In Master Closet * Master Full Bath With Jacuzzi Tub, Ceramic Flooring * 2nd Floor Laundry Room * 2 Car Attached Garage * This One Is A Must See!! Conveniently Located Near All Expressways and Shopping.