Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Clover Ridge East

1445 East Evergreen Drive · (847) 416-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17302 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 43203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 43101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77101 · Avail. now

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 67302 · Avail. now

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 73203 · Avail. now

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clover Ridge East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
concierge
hot tub
We are now doing virtual tours! Call us at 947-991-4555 to scheudle a tour and see why we have received the 2019 Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award! Call today for our special rates! Clover Ridge East Apartments in Palatine, IL is easy to find, easy to live in, and hard to leave. As a resident, you will enjoy the perks of a convenient location, legendary customer service and outstanding amenities. Each floor plan features in home washer and dryer, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, walk in closets, a private patio or balcony, and upscale finishes. We also offer smoke free and dog friendly apartment homes. Community amenities include a 24 hour business center, fitness center, community garden, sauna and a heated pool with BBQ grill area, in addition to monthly resident events. Let us show you why so many people have decided to call us home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clover Ridge East have any available units?
Clover Ridge East has 13 units available starting at $1,173 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does Clover Ridge East have?
Some of Clover Ridge East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clover Ridge East currently offering any rent specials?
Clover Ridge East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clover Ridge East pet-friendly?
Yes, Clover Ridge East is pet friendly.
Does Clover Ridge East offer parking?
Yes, Clover Ridge East offers parking.
Does Clover Ridge East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clover Ridge East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clover Ridge East have a pool?
Yes, Clover Ridge East has a pool.
Does Clover Ridge East have accessible units?
Yes, Clover Ridge East has accessible units.
Does Clover Ridge East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clover Ridge East has units with dishwashers.
