Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse community garden courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving sauna cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area concierge hot tub

We are now doing virtual tours! Call us at 947-991-4555 to scheudle a tour and see why we have received the 2019 Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award! Call today for our special rates! Clover Ridge East Apartments in Palatine, IL is easy to find, easy to live in, and hard to leave. As a resident, you will enjoy the perks of a convenient location, legendary customer service and outstanding amenities. Each floor plan features in home washer and dryer, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, walk in closets, a private patio or balcony, and upscale finishes. We also offer smoke free and dog friendly apartment homes. Community amenities include a 24 hour business center, fitness center, community garden, sauna and a heated pool with BBQ grill area, in addition to monthly resident events. Let us show you why so many people have decided to call us home.