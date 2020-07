Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving tennis court internet cafe on-site laundry internet access sauna

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Nestled in the quiet suburbs of Palatine with glistening lakeside views, you will find Bourbon Square Apartments. This pet-friendly community of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments is located 30 minutes from Chicago's north side and just blocks from the Deer Grove Forest Preserve. Whether you sunbathe all afternoon on the pool deck or cruise into the city for a taste of the vibrant nightlife, these apartments will redefine your standard of serene living. At Bourbon Square, more is always better. Choose from one of four floor plans and admire the enormous layouts, ranch-style aesthetics and features of the highest craftsmanship. Organize your wardrobe with the abundant closet space or lounge on your patio while you gaze at the shimmering lake views included in select apartments. Within the community, you can enjoy diverse amenities ...