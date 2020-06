Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, PRIVATE PATIO WITH A LOVELY VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO TOWN, PARKS, TRAIN & SHOPPING. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS AND GROCERY SHOPS. AVAILABLE BY JULY 01, 2020