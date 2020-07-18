All apartments in Palatine
Find more places like 2155 North Abbeywood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palatine, IL
/
2155 North Abbeywood Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

2155 North Abbeywood Court

2155 Abbeywood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palatine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2155 Abbeywood Court, Palatine, IL 60074

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have any available units?
2155 North Abbeywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palatine, IL.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
Is 2155 North Abbeywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2155 North Abbeywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 North Abbeywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2155 North Abbeywood Court offers parking.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have a pool?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have accessible units?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr
Palatine, IL 60074
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr
Palatine, IL 60074
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr
Palatine, IL 60067
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive
Palatine, IL 60074

Similar Pages

Palatine 1 BedroomsPalatine 2 Bedrooms
Palatine Apartments with ParkingPalatine Pet Friendly Places
Palatine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Des Plaines, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL
Park Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Baldwin

Apartments Near Colleges

William Rainey Harper CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago