Palatine, IL
2155 North Abbeywood Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2155 Abbeywood Court
No Longer Available
Location
2155 Abbeywood Court, Palatine, IL 60074
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have any available units?
2155 North Abbeywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palatine, IL.
Palatine, IL
.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
Palatine Rent Report
.
Is 2155 North Abbeywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2155 North Abbeywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 North Abbeywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
pet friendly listings in Palatine
.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2155 North Abbeywood Court offers parking.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have a pool?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have accessible units?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 North Abbeywood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 North Abbeywood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
