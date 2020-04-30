43 Windward Way

Amenities

Take Flite to Heritage Harbor with this stunning new waterfront townhome on the Illinois River. Contemporary design featuring large windows and open spaces to take in all the natural light and beauty of Starved Rock Country. Located in Heritage Harbor Resort you will have access to Swimming Pool, Boat Dock, Restaurant, Play Ground, Walking and Biking Trails. The finished lower level offers much opportunity for entertainment and guests to have their own space. Spacious rooms and floating staircase crafted of steel and wood. Appx 90 minutes from Chicago. Come for a day, stay for the weekend or live a lifetime in this home!