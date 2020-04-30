All apartments in Ottawa
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:02 AM

43 Windward Way

43 Windward Way · (708) 320-0002
Location

43 Windward Way, Ottawa, IL 61350

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Take Flite to Heritage Harbor with this stunning new waterfront townhome on the Illinois River. Contemporary design featuring large windows and open spaces to take in all the natural light and beauty of Starved Rock Country. Located in Heritage Harbor Resort you will have access to Swimming Pool, Boat Dock, Restaurant, Play Ground, Walking and Biking Trails. The finished lower level offers much opportunity for entertainment and guests to have their own space. Spacious rooms and floating staircase crafted of steel and wood. Appx 90 minutes from Chicago. Come for a day, stay for the weekend or live a lifetime in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Windward Way have any available units?
43 Windward Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Windward Way have?
Some of 43 Windward Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Windward Way currently offering any rent specials?
43 Windward Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Windward Way pet-friendly?
No, 43 Windward Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ottawa.
Does 43 Windward Way offer parking?
Yes, 43 Windward Way does offer parking.
Does 43 Windward Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Windward Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Windward Way have a pool?
Yes, 43 Windward Way has a pool.
Does 43 Windward Way have accessible units?
No, 43 Windward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Windward Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Windward Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Windward Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Windward Way does not have units with air conditioning.
