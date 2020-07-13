All apartments in Oak Park
reVerb Oak Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

reVerb Oak Park

1116 West Washington Boulevard · (205) 525-7030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive 1 month of free rent on a 12 month lease if you move in by May 15th. Restrictions Apply.
Location

1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from reVerb Oak Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management. Located at 1116 Washington Boulevard, this pre-war brick apartment with the most up-to-date interior finishes reveals the heritage of one of Illinois' most desirable and diverse communities. Newly Renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, modern bathroom finishes, on-site management/maintenance, and online rent pay. ReVerb Oak Park is just a short walk away from the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Downtown Oak Park, the Oak Park Metra Station, and Green Line CTA service to Downtown. Please visit www.reverboakpark.com for additional building information. Book a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does reVerb Oak Park have any available units?
reVerb Oak Park has 5 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does reVerb Oak Park have?
Some of reVerb Oak Park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is reVerb Oak Park currently offering any rent specials?
reVerb Oak Park is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1 month of free rent on a 12 month lease if you move in by May 15th. Restrictions Apply.
Is reVerb Oak Park pet-friendly?
Yes, reVerb Oak Park is pet friendly.
Does reVerb Oak Park offer parking?
Yes, reVerb Oak Park offers parking.
Does reVerb Oak Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, reVerb Oak Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does reVerb Oak Park have a pool?
No, reVerb Oak Park does not have a pool.
Does reVerb Oak Park have accessible units?
No, reVerb Oak Park does not have accessible units.
Does reVerb Oak Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, reVerb Oak Park has units with dishwashers.
Does reVerb Oak Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, reVerb Oak Park has units with air conditioning.
