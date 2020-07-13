Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed e-payments

reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management. Located at 1116 Washington Boulevard, this pre-war brick apartment with the most up-to-date interior finishes reveals the heritage of one of Illinois' most desirable and diverse communities. Newly Renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, modern bathroom finishes, on-site management/maintenance, and online rent pay. ReVerb Oak Park is just a short walk away from the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Downtown Oak Park, the Oak Park Metra Station, and Green Line CTA service to Downtown. Please visit www.reverboakpark.com for additional building information. Book a tour today.