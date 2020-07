Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Oak Park Place Apartments is an exceptional soft-loft apartment community with high ceilings, large windows and open concept floor plans. Located at 479 N. Harlem Avenue in Downtown Oak Park, just steps away from the Green Line and Metra Station, the property is located 20 minutes from Chicago. Birthplace to Ernest Hemingway and home of Frank Lloyd Wright, the Oak Park community offers a historically rich atmosphere with architectural and cultural diversity. You can revel in performances at the local theatres, admire the natural beauty at the conservatory and delight in the nearby galleries, world class shopping and the cuisine of acclaimed local restaurants.