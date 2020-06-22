All apartments in Oak Park
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

809 Lexington St, Unit 10

809 Lexington St · (312) 576-7392
Location

809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom. Livingroom. Available to move in as soon as possible! No Pets, Moving Fees Applicable, Security deposit contingent upon credit Application criteria $50 application fee per adult over the age of 18. SPTREC, LLC A Better Business Bureau Accredited A+ Rating Business

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3553189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have any available units?
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have?
Some of 809 Lexington St, Unit 10's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 offer parking?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 does not offer parking.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Lexington St, Unit 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
