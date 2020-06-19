6605 North Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage new construction

Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard. The units have a sleek modern design: black high-quality windows and fixtures and ground-level polished concrete floor.

The spacious chef's kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, white soft close cabinet, open upper shelving and subway tile backsplash. The built-in entertainment center and desk are built out of environmentally-friendly reclaimed wood.

Additional amenities: master suite with en-suite bathroom and two large closets, bathrooms with white marble tile floors and long white tile bath/shower surround, matte black fixtures and glass shower doors. The in-unit washer/dryer is conveniently located on the third floor. All residents have access to a shared rooftop deck.

We are a pet-friendly development.

Date Available: Spring 2020. $3,900/month rent — $ 3,900 security deposit required.