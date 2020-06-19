All apartments in Oak Park
6605 North Ave.
Location

6605 West North Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard. The units have a sleek modern design: black high-quality windows and fixtures and ground-level polished concrete floor.
The spacious chef's kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, white soft close cabinet, open upper shelving and subway tile backsplash. The built-in entertainment center and desk are built out of environmentally-friendly reclaimed wood.
Additional amenities: master suite with en-suite bathroom and two large closets, bathrooms with white marble tile floors and long white tile bath/shower surround, matte black fixtures and glass shower doors. The in-unit washer/dryer is conveniently located on the third floor. All residents have access to a shared rooftop deck.
We are a pet-friendly development.
Date Available: Spring 2020. $3,900/month rent — $ 3,900 security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6605 North Ave have any available units?
6605 North Ave has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6605 North Ave have?
Some of 6605 North Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6605 North Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 North Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 North Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6605 North Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6605 North Ave does offer parking.
Does 6605 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 North Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 North Ave have a pool?
No, 6605 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6605 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 6605 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 North Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6605 North Ave has units with air conditioning.

