All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 403 S East Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
403 S East Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

403 S East Ave

403 South East Avenue · (312) 965-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411

You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location. Walking distance to farmers market, transportation, shopping and dining options. Loads of lights. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room can be used as a den. Plenty of storage. Walking-in closets. Additional storage and bike racks in basement. Common courtyard BBQ area. Unit has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. Available now. Call 312.965.0509 to schedule a viewing.

Application fee of $35 per adult for credit and criminal background checks. A minimum credit score of 680 required. Non-smokers. Must have a minimum gross monthly income of four times the rent amount. Income verification: bank statements and pay stubs. Credit reports. Residency verification, employment verification.
Monthly rent Includes: Heat, Water, Scavenger.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301411
Property Id 301411

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5911573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S East Ave have any available units?
403 S East Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 S East Ave have?
Some of 403 S East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 S East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 403 S East Ave offer parking?
No, 403 S East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 403 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 S East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 403 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 S East Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 S East Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 S East Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 403 S East Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Apartments with ParkingOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity