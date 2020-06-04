403 S East Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411



You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location. Walking distance to farmers market, transportation, shopping and dining options. Loads of lights. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room can be used as a den. Plenty of storage. Walking-in closets. Additional storage and bike racks in basement. Common courtyard BBQ area. Unit has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. Available now. Call 312.965.0509 to schedule a viewing.



Application fee of $35 per adult for credit and criminal background checks. A minimum credit score of 680 required. Non-smokers. Must have a minimum gross monthly income of four times the rent amount. Income verification: bank statements and pay stubs. Credit reports. Residency verification, employment verification.

Monthly rent Includes: Heat, Water, Scavenger.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301411

Property Id 301411



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5911573)