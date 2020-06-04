403 S East Ave

Amenities
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411
You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location. Walking distance to farmers market, transportation, shopping and dining options. Loads of lights. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room can be used as a den. Plenty of storage. Walking-in closets. Additional storage and bike racks in basement. Common courtyard BBQ area. Unit has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. Available now. Call 312.965.0509 to schedule a viewing.
Application fee of $35 per adult for credit and criminal background checks. A minimum credit score of 680 required. Non-smokers. Must have a minimum gross monthly income of four times the rent amount. Income verification: bank statements and pay stubs. Credit reports. Residency verification, employment verification.
Monthly rent Includes: Heat, Water, Scavenger.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301411
Property Id 301411
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5911573)