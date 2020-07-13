All apartments in Oak Park
109 South Elmwood Avenue
Location

109 South Elmwood Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 1 BR CONDO. SECURE GARDEN LEVEL. NEWER KITCHEN WITH STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE. PERGO FLOORS WITH FLOOR RADIANT HEAT THROUGHOUT. 1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
109 South Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 109 South Elmwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 South Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 South Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 South Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 South Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 South Elmwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

