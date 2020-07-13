Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like
109 South Elmwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
109 South Elmwood Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
109 South Elmwood Avenue
109 South Elmwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
109 South Elmwood Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 1 BR CONDO. SECURE GARDEN LEVEL. NEWER KITCHEN WITH STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE. PERGO FLOORS WITH FLOOR RADIANT HEAT THROUGHOUT. 1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Similar Listings
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
109 South Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Park, IL
.
What amenities does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 109 South Elmwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 South Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 South Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 South Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 South Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 South Elmwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 South Elmwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 South Elmwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Apartments with Parking
Oak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Glenview, IL
Elmhurst, IL
Joliet, IL
Woodridge, IL
Orland Park, IL
Glendale Heights, IL
Buffalo Grove, IL
Hammond, IN
Carol Stream, IL
Romeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, IL
Wheeling, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College