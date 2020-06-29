All apartments in Oak Lawn
Find more places like Reverb Oak Lawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Lawn, IL
/
Reverb Oak Lawn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Reverb Oak Lawn

9301 S Harlem Avenue · (708) 367-3932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 1 month of free rent on a 12 month lease if you move in by May 15th. Restrictions Apply.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Lawn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Little Palestine

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9317-02A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reverb Oak Lawn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. All apartments feature: In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Central Heat & A/C, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Wood Floors, Keyless Access Technology, and On-Site Parking. The apartment community also features a beautiful courtyard and grilling patio. The location offers convenient access to I-294 and Metra's Southwest Service Line. Book a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reverb Oak Lawn have any available units?
Reverb Oak Lawn has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Reverb Oak Lawn have?
Some of Reverb Oak Lawn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reverb Oak Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
Reverb Oak Lawn is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1 month of free rent on a 12 month lease if you move in by May 15th. Restrictions Apply.
Is Reverb Oak Lawn pet-friendly?
Yes, Reverb Oak Lawn is pet friendly.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn offer parking?
Yes, Reverb Oak Lawn offers parking.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reverb Oak Lawn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn have a pool?
No, Reverb Oak Lawn does not have a pool.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn have accessible units?
No, Reverb Oak Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reverb Oak Lawn has units with dishwashers.
Does Reverb Oak Lawn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reverb Oak Lawn has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Reverb Oak Lawn?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Lawn 1 BedroomsOak Lawn 2 Bedrooms
Oak Lawn Apartments with BalconyOak Lawn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Lawn Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, IL
Alsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILGary, INTinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity