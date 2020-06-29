Amenities
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. All apartments feature: In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Central Heat & A/C, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Wood Floors, Keyless Access Technology, and On-Site Parking. The apartment community also features a beautiful courtyard and grilling patio. The location offers convenient access to I-294 and Metra's Southwest Service Line. Book a tour today.