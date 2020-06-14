Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Lawn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.
Mount Greenwood
3 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Kenwood
12 Units Available
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
913 sqft
Luxury community near Burnham Park, with recently renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Complex has on-site laundry, elevator, pool table, and gym. Units feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
715 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Hyde Park
7 Units Available
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1357 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park are recently renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly building with bike storage, clubhouse, courtyard, gym. Near University of Chicago, public transit, I-90/94, Washington Park.

North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1150 West Roosevelt Road
1150 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1116 sqft
RARE CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE AMAZING CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE! BEAUTIFUL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT

Lower West Side
1 Unit Available
2344 W 24th Pl 1R
2344 West 24th Place, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LITTLE ITALY 1BED/1BATH W/PARKING READY NOW!! - Property Id: 242126 Great slightly updated 1st floor/walk right in 1 bed/1 bath with ceramic title flooring in the living/dining space, new appliances/dishwasher, large carpeted bedroom that fits

Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1000 E 53rd St 403
1000 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo -- Virtual Tours Available - Property Id: 270613 Recently renovated with top of the line appliances and an incredible design. The apartment could be available furnished for $150/month.

Greater Grand Crossing
1 Unit Available
1201 S State St
1201 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
Floor to ceiling windows 2bdrm/2bath W/D in unit! - Property Id: 272845 Hardwood Flooring! W/D in unit! Floor to ceiling windows! Pet friendly! Enjoy the convenience of...

Greater Grand Crossing
1 Unit Available
1207 S State St
1207 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
Floor to ceiling windows 2bdrm/2bath W/D in unit! - Property Id: 272845 Hardwood Flooring! W/D in unit! Floor to ceiling windows! Pet friendly! Enjoy the convenience of...

Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
1616 E 56th St Unit 0810
1616 E 56th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,425
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded yourself by nature and open space - Property Id: 232105 Solstice on the Park's premier location in Hyde Park puts 500 acres of nature at your front door.

Lower West Side
1 Unit Available
2256 West 21st Street
2256 West 21st Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
1 bedroom plus office/den and 1 bath in a sunny 2nd-floor unit with open floor plan. 10-foot-high ceilings throughout the unit.

Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.

Brighton Park
1 Unit Available
2838 West 36th Place
2838 West 36th Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
A nice FURNISHED rental unit in a super convenient location, recently upgraded kitchen, new dishwasher, cabinets, and bar stools. Clean CENTRAL AIR & hardwood floor throughout the unit. The lovely balcony gives you a unique view of outside.
City Guide for Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oak Lawn, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Lawn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

