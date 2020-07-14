Green Mount Lakes

Amenities
Pet friendly, one, two, and three bedroom spacious apartments include nine foot ceilings, breakfast bar, spacious walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features include resort style pool and sundeck, outdoor grilling area, 24-hour state-of the-art fitness center, community room, off-leash dog park, garages and car care center. Beautifully landscaped surroundings, with a walking trail around the four acre lake with lighted fountains. Offers direct access to I-64 for a short commute to Scott Air Force Base, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, new hospitals and downtown St. Louis.