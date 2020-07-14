All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Green Mount Lakes

1200 Greenfield Pl · (618) 212-8002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56-305 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 56-203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Mount Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
business center
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
media room
online portal
playground
Pet friendly, one, two, and three bedroom spacious apartments include nine foot ceilings, breakfast bar, spacious walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features include resort style pool and sundeck, outdoor grilling area, 24-hour state-of the-art fitness center, community room, off-leash dog park, garages and car care center. Beautifully landscaped surroundings, with a walking trail around the four acre lake with lighted fountains. Offers direct access to I-64 for a short commute to Scott Air Force Base, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, new hospitals and downtown St. Louis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Mount Lakes have any available units?
Green Mount Lakes has 2 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Green Mount Lakes have?
Some of Green Mount Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Mount Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Green Mount Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Mount Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Green Mount Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes offers parking.
Does Green Mount Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Mount Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes has a pool.
Does Green Mount Lakes have accessible units?
No, Green Mount Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Green Mount Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Green Mount Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Green Mount Lakes has units with air conditioning.
