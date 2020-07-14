Green Mount Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool cc payments bbq/grill garage internet access business center courtyard e-payments hot tub media room online portal playground

Pet friendly, one, two, and three bedroom spacious apartments include nine foot ceilings, breakfast bar, spacious walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features include resort style pool and sundeck, outdoor grilling area, 24-hour state-of the-art fitness center, community room, off-leash dog park, garages and car care center. Beautifully landscaped surroundings, with a walking trail around the four acre lake with lighted fountains. Offers direct access to I-64 for a short commute to Scott Air Force Base, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, new hospitals and downtown St. Louis.