953 Benjamin Drive

Desired location! Incredibly maintained 2 story home in the "Moye School' neighborhood. Enjoy your family meals on the beautiful deck, eat-in kitchen or in the formal dining room. Adjoining family room with a gas fireplace makes for easy entertaining. Main level laundry w/ mud sink rounds out the first floor. Upper level has 3 bedrooms all w/ ceiling fans, & 2 full baths! The spacious master suite offers palladium windows, large walk-in closet & jetted tub in master bath. Finished basement has a 4th bedroom and full bath as well as an extra family room and storage. Perfect for guests! Pet-friendly fenced yard. Easy interstate access, minutes to SWIC, SAFB, St. Louis. Plenty of green space nearby. This is a NO SMOKING home. Pets are subject to approval & NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE of $250 Dog/Cat, $400/Two Animals. $35 App Fee/Credit required. Don't wait to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE 08/07/2020.