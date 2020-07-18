All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

953 Benjamin Drive

953 Benjamin Drive · (618) 307-5616
Location

953 Benjamin Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desired location! Incredibly maintained 2 story home in the "Moye School' neighborhood. Enjoy your family meals on the beautiful deck, eat-in kitchen or in the formal dining room. Adjoining family room with a gas fireplace makes for easy entertaining. Main level laundry w/ mud sink rounds out the first floor. Upper level has 3 bedrooms all w/ ceiling fans, & 2 full baths! The spacious master suite offers palladium windows, large walk-in closet & jetted tub in master bath. Finished basement has a 4th bedroom and full bath as well as an extra family room and storage. Perfect for guests! Pet-friendly fenced yard. Easy interstate access, minutes to SWIC, SAFB, St. Louis. Plenty of green space nearby. This is a NO SMOKING home. Pets are subject to approval & NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE of $250 Dog/Cat, $400/Two Animals. $35 App Fee/Credit required. Don't wait to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE 08/07/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Benjamin Drive have any available units?
953 Benjamin Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 953 Benjamin Drive have?
Some of 953 Benjamin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Benjamin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
953 Benjamin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Benjamin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Benjamin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 953 Benjamin Drive offers parking.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Benjamin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive have a pool?
No, 953 Benjamin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive have accessible units?
No, 953 Benjamin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Benjamin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Benjamin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Benjamin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
