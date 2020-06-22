All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 255 Eagle Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, IL
/
255 Eagle Ridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

255 Eagle Ridge

255 Eagle Rdg · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Deck has storage. Pet ok with deposit. ASF 600. Available Mid June

Eagle Ridge Amenities: Community Pool Access. Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Included. Carports Available for Rental. Private Storage Shed included. (5'8"x 3'10" x 8') Complete Landscaping Remodel with private courtyard. Off Street Parking. Close to Interstate & downtown O’Fallon for Shopping and restaurants. Close to St Elizabeth’s and Memorial Hospitals. Walking distance to Park, Walking Trails, Soccer Fields and Splash Pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Eagle Ridge have any available units?
255 Eagle Ridge has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 Eagle Ridge have?
Some of 255 Eagle Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
255 Eagle Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 255 Eagle Ridge does offer parking.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Eagle Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 255 Eagle Ridge has a pool.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 255 Eagle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Eagle Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 255 Eagle Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle
O'Fallon, IL 62269

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsO'Fallon Dog Friendly Apartments
O'Fallon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO
Spanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity