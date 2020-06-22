255 Eagle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Deck has storage. Pet ok with deposit. ASF 600. Available Mid June



Eagle Ridge Amenities: Community Pool Access. Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Included. Carports Available for Rental. Private Storage Shed included. (5'8"x 3'10" x 8') Complete Landscaping Remodel with private courtyard. Off Street Parking. Close to Interstate & downtown O’Fallon for Shopping and restaurants. Close to St Elizabeth’s and Memorial Hospitals. Walking distance to Park, Walking Trails, Soccer Fields and Splash Pad.