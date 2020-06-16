Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM
135 N Lincolnway St
135 N Lincolnway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Aurora
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
135 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL 60542
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom, updated bathroom and kitchen. Close to bike path and I88. Tenant pays gas and electric, landlord pays water, garbage and sewer. Laundry room onsite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have any available units?
135 N Lincolnway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Aurora, IL
.
Is 135 N Lincolnway St currently offering any rent specials?
135 N Lincolnway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 N Lincolnway St pet-friendly?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Aurora
.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St offer parking?
Yes, 135 N Lincolnway St does offer parking.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have a pool?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St does not have a pool.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have accessible units?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St does not have accessible units.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 N Lincolnway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 N Lincolnway St does not have units with air conditioning.
